Boone County, MO

FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 57 new COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
 4 days ago
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 57 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Friday.

Of those 57 new cases, 47 were added on Wednesday and the rest of the cases were reported throughout the month of June and May. The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 22 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There are three patients in the ICU and one patient is on a ventilator.

Additionally, 46,297 COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

Boone County is reported to have a medium COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

If you took a COVID-19 test at home that was positive, Boone County is also encouraging those that took the test to report the results at the link .

Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

The Columbia Public Schools reports active coronavirus and quarantine cases to their website daily.

CPS reports that 15 district facilities (seven elementary schools, four middle schools, one high school and three other district-wide facilities) currently have staff out because of COVID-19.

The district is reporting 15 coronavirus cases in staff across the district. The breakdown in staff shows seven staff members at an elementary school, four staff members at middle schools, one staff member at the high school level and two staff members at district-wide facilities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members at elementary schools have to quarantine due to being in close contact.

The district reported five district facilities that have reported coronavirus cases in students. In the district, there are four out of 21 elementary schools and one out of seven middle schools have reported coronavirus cases in students.

There are four elementary students and one middle school student with an active coronavirus case in the district. The district is reporting one case at the elementary school level is currently in quarantine.

Cole County reports 22 new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The county added one new case on Tuesday, two new cases on Wednesday and 19 new cases on Thursday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in June

According to the dashboard update, there have been 17,706 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff on Thursday.

The district is reporting no active cases in a student and one active case in a staff member.

State of Missouri reports over 9,700 new COVID cases; 13% increase from the previous week

The state of Missouri is reporting new 9,731 coronavirus cases for the week of June 2 through Wednesday. New cases increased by 1,128 cases compared to the previous week, a 13% increase.

The state reported 680 patient hospitalizations and 59 patients in the ICU for the week of June 8.

The dashboard is showing COVID community levels for the central region to be low with cases up by 27.9% compared to the previous week. The central region includes Howard, Boone, Audrain, Montgomery, Gasconade, Osage, Cole, Callaway, Miller, Camden, Morgan, Moniteau and Cooper County.

Maries County is considered in the southwest region and cases are up 29.3% in the region. Pettis and Saline County are considered in the Kansas City region and cases are up 10.9% in that region and the region is considered to be in the medium COVID-19 community level.

Across the state, the City of St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Louis County are considered in to have a high COVID community level. Across Missouri, 35 counties are considered medium COVID community level including Boone, Howard, Cooper, Chariton and Randolph Counties. The rest are considered in the low level.

The omicron variant remains the dominant variant in Missouri. As of the week of May 22, the state is reporting the BA.2 lineage is 66.7% of cases and the BA.2.12.1 lineage is 33.3% of cases.

The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 57 new COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

