Former Auburn pitcher to have Tommy John surgery

By River Wells
 4 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A former Auburn pitcher will have to wait to get back on the MLB diamond.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize, who was the first overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, will have to undergo Tommy John surgery according to Detroit manager A.J. Hinch. Mize had only pitched in two games in 2022, posting an 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and four strikeouts.

Mize was a star at Auburn, finishing his career in The Plains with a 2.96 ERA, 324 strikeouts and a 20-13 record. His best season in Detroit came in 2021, when he posted a 3.71 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 30 appearances. Aside from that season, though, he’s only played nine games in the other two years. Mize has been out of commission since April due to ongoing elbow issues.

Tommy John surgery, which is done on the elbow, usually requires at least a year of recovery for pitchers. Hinch confirmed that although the ligament is not torn, it has lost its elasticity and will require surgery. It will be some time before Mize can get back on the diamond, but Tigers fans in both the MLB and in The Plains will be eagerly awaiting his return.

