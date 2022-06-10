5-star 2024 defensive back includes Ohio State in top ten schools

We continue to keep our eyes and ears on all that’s going on with Ohio State football recruiting and while there’s a long way to go in most cases, it’s always good to see the Buckeyes still being mentioned as in the running with some of the brightest high school talent out there.

And that’s the case with the announcement from 5-star cornerback from the 2024 class, Ellis Robinson IV, from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Robinson released his top ten schools through a graphic put together by edit guru Hayes Fawcett, and Ohio State is among the ten schools still in the running.

According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, Robinson is the No. 9 overall prospect and second-best cornerback in the entire recruiting cycle.

Though the Buckeyes are firmly in the mix here, there is clearly a lot of competition, with the lone crystal ball being placed to Georgia at the moment. Other schools in the top ten besides the Dawgs and Buckeyes include South Carolina, USC, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Miami (FL), Penn State, and Florida.

