Own a piece of the old field turf from the 'Shoe

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKqix_0g7JFLew00

For those of you wondering if, or when, Ohio State might put some of the old field turf up for sale, wonder no more.

According to an announcement on Friday, the fine folks at OSU plan on selling parts of the turf that is being replaced as we speak. And while there are further details to come about pricing and such, you can start now by submitting your name to receive the latest news on how to perhaps make a putting green, frame some turf, or maybe make your entire backyard look like Ohio Stadium — within reason of course.

The filed turf of course is being replaced this offseason with new field turf that had some fan input, and all those rubber pellets and green turf have to go somewhere. The turf being replaced was a part of Ohio Stadium from 2014 through 2021 and saw the Buckeyes go 48-4. Guys like Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas, the Bosa brothers, Justin Fields, Chase Young, and many, many more stars ran, sweated, and did some of their best work on top of its green hue.

As more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to bring it to you.

