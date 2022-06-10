ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

CMT Roundup: New Music From Chris Lane with Lauren Alaina, Kameron Marlowe and more

By CMT.com Staff
CMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, new music is out from some of Nashville’s most beloved singers and songwriters. Spend this warm weekend checking out new songs from artists including Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane, Kameron Marlowe, Tyler Booth, Nicholle Galyon, and more. Hear all of the songs on CMT’s The Roundup playlist...

www.cmt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Luke Combs Teases Baby's Imminent Arrival During CMA Fest Set

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking are about to become parents. During his set at the CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium Saturday night, Combs said it was his final show before their son is born. Combs, 32, and Hocking announced they were expecting in January. Before Combs performed a new song,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Celebrates ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Release With Pics From Amazon Music Live Performance

Carrie Underwood released her much-anticipated return to country music, Denim & Rhinestones, on Friday. It’s her ninth studio album, and it comes after her foray into gospel with 2021’s My Savior and her 2020 Christmas album My Gift. It’s her first secular effort since 2018’s Cry Pretty. The first single, “Ghost Story,” has already enjoyed success on country radio.
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

Singer Kenny Loggins Claims Garth Brooks Stole His Song

American guitarist and singer Kenny Loggins, mostly known for the song “Danger Zone,” which has been featured as a track on the videogame Grand Theft Auto has shown his displeasure for Garth Brooks. He discussed it in his memoir, Still Alright. He wrote about the quarrel he had with Garth Brooks since he allegedly plagiarized one of his songs. Kenny also mentioned his dependence on pills after his second divorce in 2004.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
SheKnows

Elvis Presley's Ex-Wife, Daughter, & Granddaughter Shared a Red Carpet Moment at Graceland's 'Elvis' Premiere

Click here to read the full article. It was a Presley family reunion for Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, and Priscilla Presley, who showed up to support the Graceland premiere of Elvis in Memphis, Tennessee. The biopic ,starring Austin Butler in the titular role, has the stamp of approval from the entire Presley clan. Keough marked the special event by sharing photos of the screening with her Instagram followers. (See the photo HERE.) She proudly looked at her mom and grandmother as all three women showed up in coordinating black outfits. The 33-year-old lookalike granddaughter of the King wrote, “We’re so...
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Reveals What She Eats Before Every Performance

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is on the road a lot. Part of her routine is making sure she’s eating clean! The singer-songwriter recently talked to an Audacy podcast about her dietary habits while out on the road. When you spend weeks and months on a tour bus, sometimes it can be easy to give in to fast food and quick, unhealthy snacks.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Dann Huff
Person
Nicolle Galyon
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Chris Lane
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Jesse Frasure
Person
Tyler Booth
Person
Lauren Alaina
POPSUGAR

A Look Back at the Men in Christina Aguilera's Life

Christina Aguilera has been a force in the music industry since she released her self-titled debut studio album, "Christina Aguilera." The album which was released in 1999, included popular hits like "Genie in a Bottle" and "What a Girl Wants." She has since released 10 studio albums including her latest "Aguilera," which was released on May 31, 2022, and is entirely in Spanish. But aside from Aguilera's impressive vocal skills and hit-making songs, we've also found ourselves enamored with the singer's love life. She's been in a few major romances, including her current relationship with her fiancé and the father of her daughter, Matthew D. Rutler. The two met on the set of Burlesque in 2009 and have been together for over a decade. They've also taken their time with wedding plans — the duo got engaged in 2014. But a prolonged engagement is definitely not an indication of trouble in paradise for these two. This past Valentine's Day, Aguilera posted a series of lovey-dovey photos with Rutler on Instagram looking more in love than ever.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone Announces Birth Of His Baby Girl & His Engagement

Post Malone's life has been full of excitement lately, from his Saturday Night Live debut (during which he performed with Roddy Ricch and Fleet Foxes) to the arrival of his fourth studio album, twelve carat toothache, the 26-year-old has been living his best life – and that doesn't even begin to include what's been happening behind the scenes for him.
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Brett Young Opens Up About His Daddy-Daughter Lunch Dates: “She’s My Little Buddy”

In case you didn’t know… Brett Young’s best friend is his two-year-old daughter, Presley. In honor of Father’s Day just around the corner, the country crooner caught up (June 12) with Big Machine Label Group to discuss his favorite activities to do with his two daughters. The California native and his wife Taylor Mills Young share Rowan Marie (11 months) and Presley Elizabeth (2) together.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Music Video#Cmt#Sirius Xm
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve

What a difference six years can make! When Bachelor Nation first met identical twins Haley and Emily Ferguson way back in 2016, they both still lived together in their family home, and frankly neither seemed grown-up enough for a serious relationship. “The Twins” were contestants on Season 20 of The Bachelor, where they made a joint attempt at Ben Higgins‘ heart. […] The post The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve appeared first on Reality Tea.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

CMT Announces Major Concert Specials

CMT announced its slate of summer specials, promising as many country music concert specials as fans can handle. The fun starts on the July 4th weekend, with a live broadcast of the Independence Day festivities in Nashville, headlined by Old Dominion this year. The fan-favorite series CMT Campfire Sessions also returns with more performances from Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Brandy Clark, and more.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy