Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for the Weekend
Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Saturday, June 11, 2022
Mayor Kenney has no public appearances scheduled for Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Sunday, June 12, 2022
4PM Mayor Kenney to Celebrate Return of Odunde Festival
The Mayor will join Odunde Festival leadership, City and community representatives, and festival attendees to celebrate the return of the Odunde Festival.
Location: Odunde Festival, South Street Stage, 24th and South Streets, Philadelphia, PA.
Comments / 0