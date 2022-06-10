ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for the Weekend

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 4 days ago

Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Saturday, June 11, 2022

Mayor Kenney has no public appearances scheduled for Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Sunday, June 12, 2022

4PM Mayor Kenney to Celebrate Return of Odunde Festival

The Mayor will join Odunde Festival leadership, City and community representatives, and festival attendees to celebrate the return of the Odunde Festival.

Location: Odunde Festival, South Street Stage, 24th and South Streets, Philadelphia, PA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Public Schedule
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

228
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

Comments / 0

Community Policy