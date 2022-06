Samuel W. Linn none too practically all of the people of Grafton as red Sam Linn died at his home near the Taylor County line June 3, 1890, a grandson of the William win who settled in what is now Taylor County in 1808. Samuel W. Linn soon after his marriage began bringing the produce of his farm into Grafton where he found a ready market for all the crops his land yielded. Frail and anaemic, yet he managed his farm with a skill that made it productive and after his passing his two sons took up the business and for many years successfully managed the farm and brought the products to Grafton. This once thickly settled farm community from which the town of Grafton derived most of its produces now so thinly settled and not one of those fine old husbandry men so familiar on the street each week throughout the year now remain many of their descendants have abandoned the land to engage in public work word positions remote from the places of their birth and much of the land once so productive lies fallow and little use.

TAYLOR COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO