“I’m from Louisiana, and growing up, my grandmother was always throwing around that phrase ‘a snowball’s chance in hell.’”. Hence the name for a now-growing pandemic pop-up, Chance in Hell SnoBalls, explained co-founder and co-owner Kitten. She and her spouse Lou (both go by first name only) had been a long-time burlesque performance duo, touring the world’s stages for over a decade, when the pandemic hit and all their shows got canceled.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO