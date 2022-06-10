ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa County, WI

Not guilty plea entered for Iowa Co. woman charged in fatal infant neglect case

By Logan Rude
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINERAL POINT, Wis. — An Iowa County daycare worker charged with reckless homicide in a child neglect case stood mute Friday as court officials entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Joanna Ford, 29, is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of neglecting...

Dodgeville Police Identify Car Of Interest in Burglary

The Dodgeville Police Department has identified a car of interest in a May burglary. A report says a Dodgeville home was burglarized on May 24th. The suspect broke into the home and stole a large amount of money, jewelry and coins. Of the missing coins, four are Austrian coins from 1915. Some have holes in the center and some do not. The car of interest is a white 1994 or 1995 Saturn SL2. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Dodgeville Police Department at 608-935-3238.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Bullets hit rural Dane Co. home Friday afternoon; no injuries reported, sheriff’s office says

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two rifle rounds hit a home in the town of Bristol Friday afternoon. In a news release Monday, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a home near the Renk Seed Farm on Happy Valley Road just before 12:50 p.m. Friday. Two rifle rounds hit the home, but no one was hurt.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Fire that damaged nightclub near Portage under investigation

PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire at a nightclub near Portage caused significant damage Monday. Crews were called to the W11200 block of Highway 33 just after 7 a.m. for reports of a fire. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the outside of the building. Portage firefighters entered...
PORTAGE, WI
K9 Riggs Helps Nab Felon

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got an assist from the Platteville Police Department and K9 Riggs with the apprehension of a wanted felon, 28 year old Larry Davidson Jr. of Rewey. Around 2pm Friday, Platteville officers were at a residence on North Water Street attempting to arrest Davidson on 5 Felony warrants from Iowa County and 4 extraditable Felony warrants from Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Davidson had fled to the basement of the building and attempted to hide in a crawl space under the building. Davidson refused to come out or listen to an officer’s commands. There was approximately a half hour standoff between Davidson and the officers. K9 Riggs was requested and deployed to the scene. Once K9 Riggs arrived and the K9 handler announced orders, Davidson surrendered to the Platteville Police Officers. Davidson was then arrested on multiple warrants as well as resisting arrest. Davidson was taken to the Grant County Jail. No one was injured during the incident.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Beaver Dam animal rescue operator charged with neglecting animals

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Beaver Dam animal rescue operator who was investigated in January is accused of neglecting animals in her care. Fostina Uelmen, 32, is charged with one count of failing to provide proper food and drink to confined animals and three counts of intentionally or negligently providing improper animal shelter.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Intoxicated ATV Driver Injured In Jo Daviess County Crash

Authorities say an intoxicated man was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Thursday night in Jo Daviess County. 30 year old Joshua Groharing of Hanover, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of his injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Groharing was operating an ATV on Highway 84 at South Crazy Hollow Road in rural Hanover at 11:15 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of the ATV as he attempted to avoid an animal. Groharing was thrown from the vehicle. Groharing faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improperly operating an ATV on a roadway.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Dubuque Teenager Cited For Vehicle Theft

A 17-year-old from Dubuque is among three teenagers authorities say stole two vehicles last month in eastern Iowa. A Dubuque girl, a 16-year-old girl from Marshalltown and a 15-year-old boy from Garwin were cited in juvenile court on charges of third-degree burglary and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to a release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report on May 31st of a vehicle stolen from a property in Waverly. Authorities said the teens drove the vehicle to a location in Cedar Falls, where they abandoned it and allegedly stole a second vehicle. All three teens were apprehended June 1st in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE, IA
Motorcycle Crash With Injury Near Cassville

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a motorcycle crash near Cassville on Friday. The crash happened at around 10:45am on Highway 81 near County Highway Y. 43 year old John Bragg of Monroe was traveling east on Highway 81 on his motorcycle and lost control while negotiating a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Bragg was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury. He was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for treatment. The Grant County Sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Cassville EMS and the Cassville Fire Department.
CASSVILLE, WI
3 Vehicle Crash But No Injuries Near Hazel Green

No one was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Hazel Green Friday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, the crash happened at around 3:45pm on Highway 80 at Louisburg Road. 61 year old Sheryl Burning of Hazel Green was traveling north on Highway 80 and was stopped in the northbound lane waiting for southbound traffic so she could turn westbound on Louisburg Road. Sheryl Burning’s husband, 64 year old Martin Burning, was behind her in his vehicle also waiting to turn westbound onto Louisburg Road. That’s when 16 year old Abigail Kruger of rural Cuba City approached on Highway 80 behind the Burnings and did not see the vehicles stopped in traffic and rear ended Martin Burning’s vehicle which struck the rear of Sheryl Burning’s vehicle. Everyone was wearing their seatbelts and all three vehicles were damaged. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Hazel Green EMS, the Hazel Green Fire Department, and the Hazel Green Police Department. Kruger was cited for Inattentive Driving.
HAZEL GREEN, WI
Pavement buckles reported near Baraboo, DeForest, Fitchburg as temperatures hit record

BARABOO, Wis. — Tuesday’s record-setting heat led to multiple pavement buckles across south-central Wisconsin. In Dane County, northbound U.S. Highway 51 was blocked at State Highway 19 due to a pavement buckle. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera showed one lane of traffic moving through the area using an off-ramp and shoulder.
BARABOO, WI
Public Safety
Crews respond to hazmat situation at Columbia Co. rest stop

POYNETTE, Wis. — Crews are responding to a hazardous materials incident at a rest stop off Interstate 39/90/94 in Columbia County Monday night. The incident is at the eastbound rest stop between Portage and Poynette. Officials said the rest stop is currently closed while crews respond. A Columbia County...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Flagpoles from former Janesville GM plant relocated to Rock Co. Historical Society

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The VFW Post 1621 Honor Guard took part in a special Flag Day ceremony in Janesville on Tuesday. The event at the Rock County Historical Society recognized the relocating of three flagpoles from the former General Motors plant in Janesville. Blackhawk Community Credit Union helped salvage the poles to honor those who worked at the plant.
JANESVILLE, WI
Sun Prairie police telling people to avoid area near Costco

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police are telling people to stay away from the area of Providence Street and Triumph Drive due to a police presence. The area is near the Sun Prairie Costco off of Triumph Drive. Police did not provide any more information on the nature...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
From rifle to rake: Guns 2 Gardens turns weapons into tools

MADISON, Wis. — Midvale Community Lutheran Church Lutheran Church gave local gun owners a unique chance to repurpose their firearms. The church asked people to donate unwanted and unloaded guns at a safe surrender event Saturday. The weapons were then dismantled on-site and leftover parts were forged into gardening tools.
MADISON, WI
Damage reported in parts of Dane County following line of severe storms

MADISON, Wis. — Residents across Dane County are cleaning up the damage after a line of severe storms blew through the area Monday afternoon. In Madison, three buildings near Madison College had their roofs ripped off due to the storm, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. The American...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Power out for tens of thousands across southern Wisconsin following severe storms

MADISON, Wis. — Tens of thousands of customers lost power Monday after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin. As of 6:05 p.m., nearly 11,800 Madison Gas and Electric customers were without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area. MG&E says it is unable to estimate when power will be restored.
MADISON, WI
Cooling centers opening in Dane County as heat looms

MADISON, Wis. — Following Monday’s severe weather and with high temperatures forecasted to reach the upper 90s on Tuesday, Dane County officials say one cooling center is now open and a second will open Tuesday morning. In a news release Monday night, Dane County Emergency Management said a...
DANE COUNTY, WI

