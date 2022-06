BATON ROUGE – Just tell LSU’s Latanna Stone she needs to rally in the final holes of a match and she has shown she will respond this year. In the SEC Championships, Stone made key points to swing and clinch matches in the semifinals and finals. Saturday morning, Stone went birdie-par on the 16th and 17th hole to get her match with Emilia Migliaccio of the USA back to even and the Americans won a third consecutive hole on the 18th to win the match.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO