OREGON CITY, Ore. — On the deadline for the May 17th primary election to be certified, Clackamas County reports that all ballots have been counted. County staffers for the past four weeks have been duplicating ballots that had blurry barcodes preventing them from being counted by computer. Workers operated in pairs with one Democrat and one Republican taking turns doing the duplication.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO