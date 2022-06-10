CMS Culture Defined

As the healthcare system continues to evolve to adopt a more patient-centric approach, surprise billing has become a topic discussed by consumers and policymakers. Surprise billing can occur when a patient unknowingly receives care from providers that are outside their network. This can result in balance billing, the practice of billing a patient the difference between what their health plan covers and what the provider charges. Unfortunately, these bills are often the result of care provided in an emergency situation or when a person is unaware treatment is being given by an out-of-network provider.

HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO