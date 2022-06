The race pits the council’s longest-serving member against a political newcomer. Harold Worley is a five-term incumbent and former state House representative. He’s facing a challenge from pharmacist Jenna Dukes, who is making her first campaign for public office. As with all the other county council races this year, no Democrats are running, meaning the winner of the primary is essentially the next council member. The District 1 seat covers North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Atlantic Beach and most of the North Strand. Council members serve four-terms and are paid $15,966 per year.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO