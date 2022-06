Barbecue is one of the food categories that generates strong feelings from fans. They’ll argue about Texas vs. Carolina, Kansas City vs. Memphis, and even whether or not it’s OK to inject brisket or pork with saline or butter (among other things). Competitions try to sort out who’s the best at brisket, pulled pork, beans, cornbread – really everything that counts as a main or side at a barbecue joint. Most people just want good food though, and so in the spirit of giving the people what they want, here’s some of Oklahoma City’s best barbecue destinations, including what they do best.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO