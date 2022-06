Trinity holds commencement ceremonies

Park Place at Elon on June 10. The mixed-use development is the subject of a recent lawsuit filed in the Alamance County civil superior court. One of Elon University’s student apartment complexes, Park Place at Elon, is at the center of a dispute in which Greensboro-based Samet Corporation is suing a subcontractor and architecture company hired to work on the mixed-use development for allegedly failing to provide services in a way that would have prevented future structural damage to the property.

