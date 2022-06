BURRILLVILLE – This Bus Stop Kids wear helmets summer safety Sunday cartoon hopes to reach out to parents, guardians, teenagers and especially kids about helmet safety. The Seasons Of Safety coloring cartoon has a focus on skateboarding and rollerblading – both extremely popular with kids and teenagers. I often see kids and teenagers participating in these activities during my travels back and forth to classic car and truck shows, live radio show events and broadcasts as well as tackling necessary errands on a day-to-day basis.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO