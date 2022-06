Take a drive toward western Lewis County and you will come across the newest local business, Moss Scrollworks, located on the former Alum Bridge Elementary School campus. Since purchasing the property, owner Terry Moss has been busy crafting unique handmade items out of wood, while also preparing a building to house them, which was used as a preschool classroom when the school was still open.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO