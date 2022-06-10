ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fontenot announces for Eunice chief of police

Eunice News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI, Randy Fontenot, thank you for allowing me to serve you as your chief of police...

Morgan City, Franklin police report six arrests

Morgan City and Franklin police made six arrests Monday, including charges of aggravated battery and battery of a dating partner. Interim Police Chief Mark Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 37 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Georgianna...
New Iberia Police Arrest Lafayette Murder Suspect

Lafayette Police Department officials say a man wanted in a homicide in Lafayette was arrested in New Iberia. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Robin Green says officials in New Iberia arrested Jason Provost Sr. for the murder of 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Faulk. On Friday, June 10, officers found the body of Faulk...
VPSO Arrest Report June 9-13, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Jason Runge, age 44, of Rosepine, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine). Runge was also arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Runge remains in the VPSO jail.
One wounded in weekend shooting in Opelousas

One man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting near St. Cyr and Truman streets. Opelousas Police say they were called to the area at about 3 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired. When they arrived, witnesses saiid a man had gone to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Armed Dangerous Felon Escapes and Now Loose in Louisiana

Anthony Mandigo has done it again. He has escaped from his juvenile lockup in Avoyelles Parish and officials say the Shreveport teen is a reputed juvenile gang leader and should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous." Mandigo, 17, was serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight...
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Warns of Scam Targeting Elderly Victims in Southwest Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Warns of Scam Targeting Elderly Victims in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Sheriff Tony Mancuso issued a warning to area residents on June 14, 2022, about a scam that has recently resurfaced in Southwest Louisiana and appears to target the elderly. Victims claim they received a phone call from a suspect posing as a grandchild or other family member. In some cases, the phone number appears to be legitimate. The suspect begins to tell them that they are incarcerated or in some sort of trouble and require money wired to them immediately.
Morgan City police arrest four on domestic abuse charges

Morgan City police made four arrests on domestic abuse charge over the weekend, and two more alleging aggravated battery. St. Mary Parish sheriff's deputies made a domestic abuse arrest, and Franklin police also made two on charges of battery of a dating partner. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark Griffin...
Police remove speckled kingsnake from Louisiana home's bathroom

June 14 (UPI) -- Police in Louisiana said an officer responded to an "uncommon call" to relocate a snake found lurking in a resident's bathroom. The Town of Livingston Police Department said in a Facebook post that the department received an "uncommon call" on Tuesday reporting "a snake in the bathroom of a residence."
Calcasieu Sheriff warns of scam

Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning area residents of a scam that has recently resurfaced in our area that appears to target the elderly. Victims report receiving a phone call from a suspect who claims to be a grandchild or other family member. In some instances the phone number appears to be a legitimate number. The suspect begins to tell them they are incarcerated or are in some type of trouble and need money immediately wired to them.
