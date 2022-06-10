Fontenot announces for Eunice chief of police

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Warns of Scam Targeting Elderly Victims in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Sheriff Tony Mancuso issued a warning to area residents on June 14, 2022, about a scam that has recently resurfaced in Southwest Louisiana and appears to target the elderly. Victims claim they received a phone call from a suspect posing as a grandchild or other family member. In some cases, the phone number appears to be legitimate. The suspect begins to tell them that they are incarcerated or in some sort of trouble and require money wired to them immediately.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO