Ford has been hard at work accelerating its electric strategy with exciting new vehicles beyond just the current Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. This is proving to be a challenge for all automakers as they aim to achieve the same goals, and Ford CEO Jim Farley foresees some big changes coming as a result of these shared goals. For some, that will mean benefits, while for others it will mean potentially closing shop. Speaking at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference earlier this month, the CEO revealed his predictions for the industry as it undergoes a fundamental, transformative change towards full-scale electrification.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO