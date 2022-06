SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Two young people were reportedly arrested for felonies related to the damage and vandalism of a fountain in Safety Harbor. City of Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub said in a Facebook post that in addition to the two arrested, another pair of "juveniles" was present at the scene but did not participate in vandalizing the fountain and did not make an attempt to stop the action. They were referred to the state attorney.

SAFETY HARBOR, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO