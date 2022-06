Phil Mickelson stepped up to the microphone at the US Open on Monday for a press conference and was grilled over LIV Golf, his personal life and more. Throughout his career, getting Phil Mickelson in front of a microphone has always been something to see, largely because of the entertainment value. For his faults — prior to the ones revealed over the past six months — he’s one of the greatest talkers in the history of golf. When he stepped up to the microphone on Monday for his US Open press conference, though, that man was gone.

