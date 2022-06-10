ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Local shipping company employee arrested

WBTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired Gaston County police officer Christopher Lowrance is cycling again to raise awareness about mental health and suicide among first responders. Multiple people injured in shooting outside Eastridge Mall....

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 2

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Eastridge Mall Evacuated For Smoke, Police Say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastridge Mall in Gastonia was evacuated on Tuesday after a fire broke out and smoke could be seen coming from the mall. Around 11:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire that had started in a storage room behind a coffee shop on the first floor. Officials...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

2 arrested by Leland Police for west Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two suspects in a west Charlotte homicide that killed one and injured another were arrested by the Leland Police Department, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. De’Maquay Brown, 20, and Tasjah Williams, 22 were arrested for the murder of Jayeshbhai Ravajibhai Patel that occurred on June 11,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers sought in deadly Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for four teens in connection with a deadly shooting at a Hickory apartment complex Monday. According to the Hickory Police Department, investigators are looking for three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old for the murder of Shonniel Blackburn. The 35-year-old was found shot to death...
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Man charged with assaulting woman with golf club in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have charged a man for an assault that they say occurred at a residence on S. Clay Street. Police were called on Monday morning. Anthony Jermaine Rankin, 46, was charged with assault on a female. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $20,000. His first appearance in court is on Wednesday.
SALISBURY, NC
wnctimes.com

North Wilkesboro Man Faces Breaking and Entering Charges

Buncombe County -- June 13, 2022: On June 2nd, detectives in the Leicester Community performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for reckless driving. Mr. Collins was booked into the Buncombe Jurisdiction Detention Facility on four outstanding warrants from another county. During the traffic check, a member of the public...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
WBTV

Chase with motorcycle on I-85 leads to charges for one man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The pursuit of a driver on a motorcycle on Sunday morning on I-85 in Rowan County resulted in charges for a Charlotte man. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle being driven by Melvin Julian Griffin, III. They say Griffin tried to speed away. The motorcycle reached a speed of 140 miles-an-hour, according to deputies. He was apprehended near mile marker 65 in China Grove.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending

Police are looking for four teens in connection with a deadly shooting at a Hickory apartment complex Monday. It will be built using the latest high-tech equipment, advanced, highly integrated and automated manufacturing systems, with a focus on minimizing the environmental impact. Great things to do indoors during the summer...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

6-year-old girl drowned in neighbor's pool, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 6-year-old girl drowned in Gastonia on Saturday, police say. Gastonia police officers were called to a home on South Emerson Street on June 11 for a possible drowning. When first responders got to the home, they were told family members pulled the child's body from the water and attempted life-saving measures. Paramedics took over and tried to revive the girl but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Food Court#Police#Eastridge Mall Updated#York Co
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: North Charlotte Shooting Suspect Dies In Custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD held a news conference Monday over the in-custody death of a shooting suspect. Around 1:58 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a shots fired into a home call for service on Featherstone Drive. At the scene, officers found shell casings outside of the home. Detectives...
CHARLOTTE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Officer Involved Shooting On Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community

LENOIR, NC (June 13, 2022) – On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, at 2:23 pm the Caldwell County Communications Center received multiple calls of an overturned black Honda 4 door in the ditch on the southbound lane of Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community. The callers indicated that a subject with the vehicle was in possession of an assault rifle and a pistol. A caller further indicated that the subject was waving a rifle around and making statement about needing a ride. Another caller reported that the subject had a gun and made the statements if the police come someone is going to die. A Deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and on arrival contacted the subject. The Deputy and Trooper exchanged gunfire with the subject who fled to a wooded area after the exchange of gunfire. Additional officers arrived at the scene and located the subject at the wooded area and rendered aid to him. The subject was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Frye Hospital in Hickory. Multiple firearms were located in the possession of the subject at the time he was located. This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and body cam footage from the Deputy has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Agents on scene later conducted a search of the overturned vehicle and a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics was collected. The subject identified as Jerome Lavon Connelly, age 35, of Morganton was later pronounced deceased at Frye Hospital. The Deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

SBI investigating CMPD in-custody death

Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver. Police in Concord are trying to find the driver of a car accused of hitting and then dragging a tow truck driver on the road near a busy gas station. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Summer camp...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSOC Charlotte

Man accused of shooting into homes dies in custody from suspected medical episode, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man suspected in a north Charlotte shooting died from a suspected medical episode while in custody at the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers said it all started shortly before 2 a.m. Monday when several people called 911 after hearing gunshots. In a news conference Monday afternoon, Lieutenant Bryan Crum said a 911 telecommunicator even heard some of those gunshots while they were on the phone with a caller.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord are trying to find the driver of a car accused of hitting and then dragging a tow truck driver on the road near a busy gas station. On Friday night at approximately 11:31 p.m., Concord Police responded to a report of a hit and run traffic accident involving injuries at 1086 Concord Parkway North/US 29. The location is near the QT convenience store.
CONCORD, NC
cn2.com

Former Assistant Principal Sentenced For Abusing Student

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A judge sentenced Kenneth Williams to 18 months behind bars, 3 years probation and 15 years on the Sex Offender Registry. He was sentenced to 18 months for the charge of sexual battery with a student. According to officials, consecutive to that he...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Keeping summer campers cool during extreme heat

Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver. Police in Concord are trying to find the driver of a car accused of hitting and then dragging a tow truck driver on the road near a busy gas station. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Around 10...
CONCORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy