President Biden recently made an obscure statement with big implications. It was a statement about the United States and its great rival, China. In a Wall Street Journal article, the president wrote, the U.S. economy may grow faster this year than China's economy for the first time since 1976. That would be news if it happened. The U.S. has the world's largest economy, but China, with its giant population, has drawn closer year by year. So could the U.S. reverse that trend and pull farther ahead?

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO