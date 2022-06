OGDEN — Utah and Idaho police are seeking the public's help locating a 10-year-old boy living in Ogden who is listed as missing and endangered. Omar Antone Lizarraga went missing from his foster family on Tuesday, the Bannock County (Idaho) Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The Utah Division of Child and Family Services believes that Omar could be with his biological mother, Gelacitte Olivia Lizarraga, 29, who has ties to the Pocatello area, police said; both are reportedly Shoshone-Bannock tribal members.

OGDEN, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO