Join the City of Goleta’s Public Engagement Commission Meeting this Wednesday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m. for a discussion/presentation on the City’s website refresh project. The City is in the process of updating our main website (www.CityofGoleta.org) and Library website (www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org) and is looking for public input on what you would like to see included/highlighted before we go live. We hope you will join us for a show and tell to see the updated main site under construction and share your thoughts.

GOLETA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO