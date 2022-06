Click here to read the full article. Baidu, operator of China’s dominant search engine, has reportedly put up for sale its entire stake in iQiyi, the country’s second largest conventional video streaming platform. IQiyi has close to 100 million subscribers, nearly all in mainland China. The sale plan was revealed as an exclusive report by the Reuters news agency. It said that Baidu has set a target price of $7 billion for the company. Baidu currently owns 53% of iQiyi’s equity and controls more than 90% of the voting rights at the firm. Both Baidu and IQiyi shares are traded in...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO