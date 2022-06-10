ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Find 6-Year-Old's Burns Not Intentionally Inflicted

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut boy who suffered serious burns while with other neighborhood children was not the target of a deliberate attack, police said Friday. An investigation, which included a review of...

Wilson Walks Back Debate Claim Zeldin Asked Him to Team Up

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Harry Wilson is walking back remarks implying that fellow contender U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin had asked him to campaign as a candidate for lieutenant governor. During the Monday night GOP primary debate, Wilson — fed up with attacks from Zeldin — said...
Sources: 18-year-old, 14-year-old wanted in deadly shooting

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 that police are looking for an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in connection to a stray bullet shooting that killed an 11-year-old.The unidentified 14-year-old was allegedly the shooter, and the 18-year-old is said to have been driving a scooter the suspects were seen riding.Neither suspect is in custody.READ MORE: Father of 11-year-old stray-bullet victim Kyhara Tay says he wants shooter "to suffer in pain"Kyhara Tay was hit by a stray bullet while walking down the street Monday afternoon.Residents of the Longwood section of the Bronx continue to visit the crime scene. Veronica Mack was there with her granddaughter Thursday."Honestly, I thought that it would bother her, coming over here. I was skeptical about bringing her, but before we went into the nail salon, I explained to her what had happened and stuff like that and she was like, wow. And then her uncle just lost a friend to gun violence, like, three weeks ago," Mack said.A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information that helps lead to an arrest.
Retired Music Teacher Convicted of Raping Student Sentenced

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former elementary school music teacher convicted of raping a fifth-grade student more than a decade ago was sentenced Friday to up to 20 years in prison. Stephen Jaszek, 66, of South Hadley, Massachusetts, was sentenced following his conviction last week by a Worcester Superior...
