Cosmetics Maker Revlon Nears Bankruptcy Filing - WSJ

Last month’s stock market volatility is looking like the calm before the storm. The NASDAQ has fallen more than 7% in the past month—and year to date, it’s down 32%. The decline in the tech-heavy stock index is a barometer of the tech sector, meaning the unbridled growth of the past few years is contracting sharply as well. That’s been accompanied by recent warnings from the venture capital community that fundraising would be much more challenging for founders for the foreseeable future. Already, the layoffs have begun accumulating. May saw more than 16,000 tech layoffs. And since the beginning of June, more than 7,000 more positions have been eliminated.
