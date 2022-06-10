ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cosmetics Maker Revlon Nears Bankruptcy Filing - WSJ

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc is preparing to file for chapter 11 protection as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The Great Rent Squeeze: Landlords jacking up rent were the single largest factor in May’s red-hot inflation report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation isn’t going away anytime soon. The Consumer Price Index for May, the standard yardstick for measuring monthly inflation, was released on Friday, and it showed prices hitting yet another 40-year high. The CPI soared 8.6% over the last year, with the biggest price surges coming in fuel, food, and housing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

The week is young but Walmart has decided to start things off with a huge clearance sale on tech. With deep discounts on everything from budget-priced Chromebooks to TVs and even Instant Pots, there’s something for every need here. With so many great deals going on, it can be hard to know where to begin so we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of the very best prices around. Alternatively, if you want to see what the sale is offering for yourself, hit the button below to check out the full range.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Cosmetics#Revlon Inc#The Wall Street Journal#Reuters#Wsj#Reorg Research
Inc.com

Amazon Engineer Sues for Work From Home Costs

Like every other company, Amazon sent all employees who could work from home to work from home in 2020. But what they didn't do was start paying for internet and electricity costs for their employees, according to a lawsuit filed by an Amazon engineer in California. On the surface, it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Signs Fed could get aggressive roil investors, send stocks tumbling

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will this week raise interest rates by more than previously forecast unsettled investors on Monday, sending the S&P 500 tumbling to confirm a bear market and intensifying fears over the economic outlook. The Fed meets on Wednesday following...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
US News and World Report

Federal Regulators Deepen Probe Into Trump's Social Media Deal

(Reuters) - Special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp disclosed on Monday financial regulators probing its deal with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm have sought more information, while warning this could potentially delay the deal. Shares of the SPAC, which have lost nearly 15% so far...
POTUS
CBS News

Tech companies rocked by layoffs as industry faces biggest downturn in two decades

Large and small technology companies that expanded during the pandemic are now pulling back, retracting job offers and laying off workers as the U.S. economy slows. The slump is affecting a wide range of companies. Cryptocurrency company BlockFi, which had grown nearly sixfold in 2021, on Monday announced it was laying off about 250 people. Privacy and marketing company OneTrust last week let go 950 employees, Stitch Fix cut 330 and identity-verification company ID.me dismissed 130. Transportation company Bird slashed a similar number, while PolicyGenius gave pink slips to 170. And that's just in the past two weeks.
BUSINESS
BBC

Whittlesford shop stops selling frozen food due to energy costs

A village shop has decided to stop selling frozen food as the increase in energy prices has made it too expensive to power its freezer. Whittlesford Village Shop in Cambridgeshire will switch off its freezer and sell it to recoup losses. Business owner Robert Brown said he had to make...
RETAIL
US News and World Report

Lego to Invest Over $1 Billion in U.S. Brick Plant

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Toymaker Lego on Wednesday said it will invest more than $1 billion in a factory in the United States to shorten supply chains and keep up with growing demand for its coloured plastic bricks in one of its biggest markets. The factory in Chesterfield County, Virginia, will...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Continental Resources, Oracle and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Continental Resources — Shares soared 14% after the shale company announced an all-cash buyout proposal from the family trust of billionaire founder Harold Hamm. Continental Resources said it's yet to review the offer that would take the company private in a $25.4 billion deal.
STOCKS
Phys.org

Food giants reap enormous profits during times of crisis

A recent report by Oxfam International has found that 62 new "food billionaires" were created during the pandemic. The report, released ahead of this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, highlights the record profits made by industry titans. Food and agribusiness billionaires reportedly raised their collective wealth by 42...
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Tech layoffs accelerate in June, with more than 7,000 losing their jobs so far

Last month’s stock market volatility is looking like the calm before the storm. The NASDAQ has fallen more than 7% in the past month—and year to date, it’s down 32%. The decline in the tech-heavy stock index is a barometer of the tech sector, meaning the unbridled growth of the past few years is contracting sharply as well. That’s been accompanied by recent warnings from the venture capital community that fundraising would be much more challenging for founders for the foreseeable future. Already, the layoffs have begun accumulating. May saw more than 16,000 tech layoffs. And since the beginning of June, more than 7,000 more positions have been eliminated.
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

The End of the Millennial Lifestyle Subsidy

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Several weeks ago, I needed a ride home after some late-night drinks about two miles from my place in Washington, D.C. I pulled up the Uber app and entered my address. When the price on the screen popped up, I assumed I’d entered the wrong street, and perhaps the wrong state. I carefully retyped. But the same price appeared on the screen: $50.
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

Stellantis Plans Layoffs at Sterling Heights Stamping Plant in U.S.

(Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will begin an indefinite layoff starting next week at its Sterling Heights stamping plant in Michigan. The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner."
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy