The pile-up of bad news in May has left the future of the metaverse looking decidedly bleak at a surface level. The meltdown of TerraUSD, volatility in cryptocurrencies and jitters in technology stocks are hardly encouraging. Bitcoin itself has been under pressure, losing about half its value from its 2021 peak. Even Meta, the parent of Facebook and one of the biggest names in metaverse developments, is pulling some plugs, announcing cutbacks at its Reality Labs division in May.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO