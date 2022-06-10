Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell reportedly had her pay cut by more than half, according to a new report from the New York Post. According the Post, O’Donnell was re-signed as an anchor in April of this year, with $3.8 million annual salary. That is less than half of her previous $8 million contract, amid decreased ratings. The report also states that O’Donnell clashed with Neeraj Khemlani, the co-president of CBS News, who was looking to replace O’Donnell. CBS did not specify the exact money agreed to in O’Donnell’s contract, but denied that Khemlani had any problems with O’Donnell.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO