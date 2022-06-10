ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former LSU star lands college coaching job

By Brian Holland
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE – Temeka Johnson, LSU’s all-time career assists record holder, has earned her first college coaching job at Western Kentucky.

After winning back-to-back Louisiana State Championships as the head coach at John Curtis High School, Johnson has proved to be an elite coach.

Johnson was a star at LSU from 2001-05 and helped lead the Tigers to their first two NCAA Final Four appearances in 2004 and 2005 as well as the 2005 SEC Championship and the 2003 SEC Tournament Championship. She still owns the LSU record with 945 career assists which also ranks No. 8 in NCAA DI history. During her final season in Baton Rouge, Johnson was named the National Point Guard of the Year.

The New Orleans, Louisiana native was drafted sixth overall in the 2005 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics. She was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2005, ranking second overall in the league in assists that season. In 2009, Johnson earned a WNBA Championship with the Phoenix Mercury. She also played for the Los Angeles Sparks, Tulsa Shock and the Seattle Storm during her time in the WNBA. Johnson scored over 2,500 career points in the league.

(Release via LSU Athletics)

theadvocate.com

5 things you need to know about the LSU quarterback battle

One of the most common topics of discussion for LSU fans entering the 2022 season will revolve around the battle to determine who will be the Tigers' starting quarterback. New offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan have a crowded QBs room to work with, including both experienced starters and young talent.
CBS Sports

USFL Week 9 roundup: Breakers roll past Bandits to finalize 2022 playoffs, will play Stallions in semifinal

The inaugural playoff schedule for the new United States Football League (USFL) is set. Looking to clinch a spot in the South Division semifinal of the 2022 postseason, the New Orleans Breakers did just that Sunday, rolling past the Tampa Bay Bandits in a 17-6 decision in Birmingham, Alabama. The Breakers' victory, which eliminates the Bandits from playoff contention, finalizes the semifinal matchups ahead of the USFL's July 3 championship.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WGNO

49th Annual Bayou Classic will be televised

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic between Grambling State University and Southern University will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The matchup will be televised at 1 PM central on NBC.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Chris Owens estate sale scheduled

NEW ORLEANS — Dates have been set for an estate sale for New Orleans icon Chris Owens. Owens died on April 5 just before her 90th birthday. Occasional Wife Store posted on Facebook that an estate sale featuring Owen's property will be held on June 17 and June 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
