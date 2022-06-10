ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hE8YT_0g7HhVbE00

(NEXSTAR) – On Friday, pop star Justin Bieber announced he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome. You may be unfamiliar with the syndrome, but you likely do know of chickenpox, which is caused by the same virus.

The Mayo Clinic explains the condition, caused by a herpes virus, “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” The syndrome can cause not only a shingles rash but also facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, cancels shows

Bieber, 28, said in an Instagram video on Friday that he’s currently unable to move half of his face. The singer said he’s canceling tour dates for this reason.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” said Bieber. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The condition is somewhat similar to the better-known Bell’s palsy, though Ramsay Hunt’s effects are more severe.

According to research published by Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry , Ramsay Hunt recovery is much harder than recovery from Bell’s palsy (facial paralysis without a rash). Patients may also not recover completely, researchers write.

Other Ramsay Hunt symptoms include tinnitus, nausea, vertigo and involuntary eye movements.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down,” Bieber explained Friday. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Bieber says he’s doing facial exercises and has “hope” that he’ll recover.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

No permit needed to carry a gun in Ohio with new law

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio is joining more than two dozen states easing previous restrictions on carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Starting Monday, Senate Bill 215 eliminates the license requirement to carry a concealed handgun for qualifying adults 21 and older. “I believe it should be OK because a lot of people already have […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Thunderstorm watch, flash flood warnings across NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several Northeast Ohio counties are under severe thunderstorm watches and flash flood warnings as storms continue overnight A flash flood warning is in effect for Ashland, Holmes and Wayne counties until 5:30 a.m. There was a severe thunderstorm watch for Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Palsy#The Mayo Clinic#Bell#Journal Of Neurology
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

$1M bond set for suspects in beating death of Akron teen

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The suspects charged with the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron on June 2 were arraigned in court on Monday morning. Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20; Tyler Stafford, 19; and Donovon Jones, 21 are charged with murder and felonious assault. The suspects appeared in Akron Municipal Court and entered […]
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man hospitalized after Edgewater Park shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Edgewater Park Monday afternoon. According to investigators, Cleveland Metroparks Police were called to the park around 2 p.m. about a woman shooting a man in the north parking lot. Based on preliminary information, investigators say the man and woman, who have known each […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

CMHA officer accused of stealing cash from crime scene: I-Team

(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a police officer with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority indicted and accused of stealing $500 at a crime scene. Cuyahoga County Prosecutors just indicted Douglas McGilbra. He faces charges of theft in office, tampering with evidence, and dereliction of duty. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Avon Lake eagle names revealed

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Last week, Redwood Elementary School students voted on what to name the two new birds in their eagle’s nest. The names that reigned supreme are as patriotic as ever: Courage and Spirit. Parents Stars and Stripes had welcomed three eggs to the nest back in March, keeping them warm and protected among the […]
AVON LAKE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy