June 2 – 9, 2022. Kitty Horror: A wild raccoon chased a pet cat up into a tree and was “going after it” in front of the kitty’s owner and child. The screeching spectacle took place on Blithedale Avenue. The Marin Humane folks did not have a ladder long enough to effectively deal with the drama, nor did the Mill Valley Fire Department. The cop log provided no conclusion to the story other than the owner was trying to find a private company that could help. Where’s Paladin when you need him?

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO