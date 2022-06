This is new. Not as in new-improved, but new as in new. The first MP4-12C was 25,000 McLarens ago, and every model since has basically been new-improved, or new-cut-price. The all-new McLaren Artura chucks away all familiar hardware we’ve come to know from McLaren and starts again. It's a plug-in hybrid for one. And, yes, its 671bhp falls some way short of McLaren's original hybrid, the 903bhp P1, though its £182,500 sticker is a whole lot less.

