ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Twin Peaks’ Singer Julee Cruise Dies at 65

By Winnie Litchfield
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNsuF_0g7HB0Lo00

Julee Cruise, who is most known for her song “Falling” on David Lynch’s cult TV show Twin Peaks, died on June 9. She was 65 years old.

Cruise was known for her collaborations with composer Angelo Badalamenti and director David Lynch from the late ’80s to early ’90s. She also appeared throughout the Twin Peaks show as a roadhouse singer in the original series, in the 1992 movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and in the 2017 revival of the series Twin Peaks: The Return.

During her lifetime, Cruise released four albums and collaborated with several artists. She even toured with The B-52s as Cindy Wilson’s stand-in between 1992 and 1999.

After her passing, Edward Grinnan, her husband, wrote on Facebook that “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace.”

Grinnan continued by saying that her time with the B-52s “was the happiest time of her performing life. She will be forever grateful to them. When she first stepped up to the mic with Fred and Kate she said it was like joining the Beatles.”

“She will love them always and never forget their travels together around the world.” he concluded. “I played her Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest In Peace, my love, and love to you all,”

Though she loved her time with the B-52s, it was her collaboration with Lynch and Badalamenti that rocketed her into a cult following. The men stumbled upon her because they needed a song for Lynch’s Blue Velvet. Because their original plan was too expensive, someone suggested that Badalamenti compose a pop song with lyrics by Lynch. They needed someone with an ethereal, haunting voice and Badalamenti recommended Cruise because she sang for a theater workshop that he had produced.

This was the beginning of a famed friendship as the men worked to write and produce more songs for Cruise. The songs eventually composed the majority of her first studio album Floating into the Night, which was released in 1989. The album charted on Billboard’s charts the next year.

Her next project with Lynch and Badalamenti was the Twin Peaks soundtrack, arguably her most important one. Cruise was featured on “Falling,” “Into the Night,” and “The Nightingale.” The vocal version of “Falling” went gold in the U.S., which is unusual for a television soundtrack song. The instrumental version of the song “Falling” also won a Grammy.

Cruise’s songs continued to be featured in TV shows like Psych, House, and CSI: Miami. She kept singing, providing vocals for Pharrell’s song “Class System” and Delerium’s “Magic.” In 2018, Cruise announced on Facebook that she had systemic lupus causing her great pain.

Listen to Julee Cruise’s famed song “Falling” below.

Photo by Amy T. Zielinski/Redferns

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Chris Isaak is Ready for More Music

Chris Isaak is a bachelor. As such, as he packs for his upcoming tour, he says his living room looks like a “bomb went off.” He laughs at that. Laid back, Isaak talks about the process of preparing for a tour. He has his suitcases in the middle of his room, his possessions spread out, t-shirts and underwear, socks and shoes and belts. He’s wondering what Hawaiian shirts to bring. At least, he says, this isn’t the type of tour where he’s going to a range of climates. It’s a summer tour and he’s looking forward to it, so he’s packing light. “And as I said to the guys in the band,” Isaak tells American Songwriter, “it’s not like we’re going out to the Amazon. If we forget something, there’s always a Macy’s.” Isaak isn’t worried. In fact, he’s excited. He loves his band and is titillated at the idea of hitting the road with them. It’s about the music and he’s always had a “really good response” to music.
MUSIC
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lynch
Person
Cindy Wilson
Person
Angelo Badalamenti
Person
Pharrell
Person
Julee Cruise
American Songwriter

Toby Keith Reveals Six-Month Battle with Stomach Cancer

Country singer Toby Keith revealed that he’s been privately battling stomach cancer and has been receiving chemotherapy treatments for the past six months. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” shared Keith. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kim Carnes Wrote for Country and Pop

Most widely recognized for her 1981 pop ballad “Bette Davis Eyes,” Kim Carnes was always more than meets the eye. Born July 20, 1945, Carnes began her career as a songwriter in the 1960s, penning her first big hit “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer” for Kenny Rogers in 1980. Carnes, along with her husband David M. Ellingson, wrote the entirety of Rogers’ platinum-selling ninth studio album Gideon—which reached No. 1 on the country charts—went on to write for other artists, specifically within country and pop.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” by The Beatles

We all know “Hey Jude” or “Here Comes The Sun,” but what about some of The Beatles’ songs that aren’t as widely celebrated? The track, in particular, that is piquing our interest is the 1967 song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” It’s a scrumptious psychedelic offering and one of the songs off of the critically acclaimed album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Halsey Releases New Single “So Good”

Multi-platinum artist Halsey shared a new single, “So Good” and an accompanying music video today (June 10). The song was produced by Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin and highlights the sometimes roundabout paths of love. Halsey has a number of tour dates slated this summer, beginning Saturday, June...
AUBURN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Blue Vel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Behind the Mysterious Death of Sam Cooke

In the 1950s and 1960s, if you wanted to get the party going, you put on Sam Cooke. Heck, even today, Cooke’s songs can be heard at many family barbecues, house-warming parties, and more. He’s a staple on soul radio and a signature American artist. But Cooke’s death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Review: The Refrains Kept A’Rollin’ (All Night Long) for the Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones/Licked Live in NYC/ Rolling Stones-Mercury-Universal. Licked Live in NYC, recorded live at Madison Square Garden in January 2003, represented a milestone at the time, part of a world tour/victory lap that spawned 117 shows in celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary. It’s hardly surprising that they were still in top form; after all, the Stones are not only a well-oiled machine but a seemingly invincible one at that. What’s most impressive is that not only were they so formidable a full four decades on, but now, some two decades beyond that, they’re still as unstoppable as ever.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Elton John’s ‘Madman Across The Water’ Gets the Lavish Expanded Treatment to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

I actually think it’s the most American record we ever made, says Elton John’s lyricist Bernie Taupin in the introduction to the hard-bound 104-page book that comes with this lavish, “super deluxe” 50th-anniversary reissue of Madman Across the Water (November 1971). It’s an overview, a time capsule of that era…it’s still wonderfully evocative. The album is like an American road trip.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy