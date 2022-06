The end of the Le Mans 24 Hours is in sight and the track temperature is rising. Just one hour of racing remains, with only a few close battles taking place on track. The most significant duel during the 23rd hour was for fifth in GTE Am, GR Racing’s Ricardo Pera holding off Jan Heylen in the No. 88 Dempsey Proton Porsche for much of the hour. It eventually became a battle for fourth spot, as the No. 99 Hardpoint Porsche ended up beached in the gravel at Dunlop after a spin for Andrew Harayanto.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO