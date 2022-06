Annabelle Widra is transferring to Auburn, she announced on social media on Sunday evening. “First off I want to thank the good Lord because he is so good,” Widra wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to my Michigan family for loving this southern belle and supporting her through it all. I am so happy and so excited to say i’ll be finishing my career and getting my degree at Auburn University!! Im so excited for this chapter and can’t thank my sweet family for all the love and support through it all. War Eagle baby”

