The Robin Hood murders: There’s death by bow and arrow and a fugitive in Sherwood Forest in a tense new BBC crime drama

By Emma Cox For Weekend Magazine
 4 days ago

Two murders rock a former Nottinghamshire pit village, one of the victims killed with a bow and arrow, and a fugitive hides out in nearby Sherwood Forest prompting a huge manhunt.

The police are desperate to stop the press from writing the inevitable ‘Robin Hood’ headlines about the case out of respect for the families, but those families are already riven with seething tensions from the miners’ strike almost four decades earlier that have resurfaced in the wake of the killings.

Welcome to Sherwood, a gripping new six-part BBC1 thriller with a top-notch cast including David Morrissey, Robert Glenister, Lesley Manville and Joanne Froggatt. They play members of a small Nottinghamshire community where feelings still run deep between those who chose to strike and those who crossed the picket lines.

When a former miner is shot with a bow and arrow, old wounds are reopened and historic divisions are inflamed. And the flames are fanned even further when a second body turns up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lu8Ay_0g7H2XrM00
New six-part BBC1 thriller Sherwood stars David Morrissey and Robert Glenister, Lesley Manville (pictured) and Joanne Froggatt

David Morrissey plays leading investigator DCS Ian St Clair, and says his research into the strike of 1984-85 for the show revealed how closely the script by James Graham – who specialises in dramatising real events and is best known for Quiz, the series about the coughing major on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? – mirrors what really happened.

‘I grew up during the miners’ strike, but I had to go back and do a lot more work to refresh my memory,’ he says. ‘I went up to Ashfield in Nottinghamshire and spoke to miners who’d been on strike, as well as miners who’d carried on working and police officers who’d been on the picket lines.

'Particularly among miners, I got a real sense that they were still very much carrying the scars.’

The series opens with real 80s footage of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, president of the National Union of Mineworkers Arthur Scargill and the violence at the pits. Then, in the present day, friends and neighbours – including Gary Jackson and his wife Julie (Alun Armstrong and Lesley Manville) and her estranged sister Cathy (Claire Rushbrook) – are preparing for the wedding of Neel Fisher (Bally Gill) and local politico Sarah Vincent (Joanne Froggatt), who’s hoping to turn the Labour stronghold Tory in a local election.

It’s soon clear there’s underlying tension, and the word ‘scab’ – an insult hurled at those who broke the strike – is still being used. It’s after the wedding that the first murder takes place, shaking the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZDhH_0g7H2XrM00
Joanne Froggatt and Bally Gill play the characters Sarah Vincent and Neel Fisher

‘Like all good crime dramas, you feel you’re investigating one thing and this other thing comes in and suddenly everybody’s under suspicion,’ says David. ‘That starts to have a real fractious effect on the community.

'From that one murder comes rumour, hearsay and gossip, and that starts to have a very insidious effect.

‘Old wounds start to open up, and you start to see that a seemingly solid community is actually built on sand. It’s clear they need to tackle things from the past before they can move forward.

'The murderer is a catalyst into that process of examination.’

As DCS St Clair starts investigating the first murder, he discovers the victim was previously arrested during the strike, but some of his records have been censored. So he calls on the Metropolitan police officer involved in that case, DI Kevin Salisbury (Robert Glenister), to help shed some light.

‘Kevin and Ian rub each other up the wrong way a bit, which was really good to play,’ says David.

For Robert, the beauty of the script is that it doesn’t press viewers to take sides with either the strikers, the strike-busters or the police, instead letting them see the effect it had on everybody involved. ‘It’s interesting because you see clever flashbacks to 1984, when my character and other officers are inexperienced and vulnerable,’ he says.

‘It’s a drama about division. The strike divided communities who relied upon the industry for everything. That was destroyed.

‘There were those who believed in protesting against the closure of the pits, and those who believed their responsibility was towards their families, so they continued working. James Graham doesn’t take sides but he pinpoints issues about a community and how they’re trying to mend themselves after many years.’

For David Morrissey, the role was a blast from the past as he compiled a playlist of contemporary music to give him some inspiration. ‘I was listening to Wham!, the Boomtown Rats, Adam Ant.

'I was a student at the time and I remember going to events to raise money for the miners, and going on a Coal Not Dole march. There was some good music on those marches.

'I’d just come to London and a lot of us were politically active, so it felt very alive. It made me feel old though, as it was almost 40 years ago!’

