CHICAGO -- Here’s what we know about the 8-3 White Sox victory over the Rangers Friday night to open a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox scored five runs in the eighth inning, all with two outs, beginning with Jake Burger hustling to reach on an infield single off a play mishandled by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and pitcher John King. But it was Yasmani Grandal who delivered what became the game-winning hit, lining a double down the right-field line to score Burger and Yoán Moncada, who had singled to extend the frame.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO