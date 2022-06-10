Marlowe Christensen, 69, Waite Park

July 30, 1921 - June 9, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Rose E. Jaeger, 100 who passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday in Waite Park. Parish prayers will be at 4PM on Wednesday evening at the funeral home in St. Cloud.
