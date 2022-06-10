ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Marlowe Christensen, 69, Waite Park

By WJON Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 15, 1952 - June 7, 2022. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Marlowe Christensen, age 69 of Waite Park. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on...

Rose E. Jaeger, 100, Waite Park

July 30, 1921 - June 9, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Rose E. Jaeger, 100 who passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday in Waite Park. Parish prayers will be at 4PM on Wednesday evening at the funeral home in St. Cloud.
WAITE PARK, MN
Orville A. Meemken, 85, Eden Valley

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Orville A. Meemken, age 85, of Eden Valley who died Saturday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church in Eden Valley. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.
EDEN VALLEY, MN
Dale E. Hendrickson, 74, St. Cloud

Memorial services celebrating the life of Dale E. Hendrickson, 74, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4310 County Road 137, St. Cloud. Burial will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in New London. Dale passed away peacefully, at home, with family by his side on Friday, June 10, 2022.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Lewis R. Walker, 90, Rice

March 5, 1932 - June 12, 2022. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday June 16, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Lewis R. Walker, age 90, of Rice who died Sunday at The St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be on at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Sauk Rapids Legion Post 254 will pray at 6:00; Eagles Order 622 will pray at 6:30 followed by Rice Sportsman’s club at 7:00 all Wednesday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
William “Bill” Neil Salk, 62, Cold Spring

The services celebrating the life of William (Bill) Neil Salk of Cold Spring, will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Bill passed on from this life on February 26, 2021 at the age of 62. He was described by friends and family as a brilliant and multitalented man, and his memory will be cherished by many. There will be a visitation from 12:00 PM Thursday, until the time of the service at the church in Albany. Service Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.
COLD SPRING, MN
Avon Hills Folk SchoolHosting TimberNook founder Angela Hanscom

Avon Hills Folk School is hosting TimberNook founder Angela Hanscom as part of their launch of TimberNook in Central MN. She will be speaking Tuesday, June 14th in the Weber Center on the campus of Saint John's Preparatory School at St. John's. Admission is free, but we do ask that...
AVON, MN
Flag Day Ceremony

The Saint Cloud Elks Lodge #2843 is teaming up with the Auxiliary of VFW Post 4847 to present to the community a Flag Day ceremony at the large flag located at Miller Marine. This event is free to attend. It will be held on Jun 14th, at 5:30pm. We will have on display all of the flags flown to represent the United States of America. Yes, there were others before our current flags design.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

