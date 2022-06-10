Marlowe Christensen, 69, Waite Park

The services celebrating the life of William (Bill) Neil Salk of Cold Spring, will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Bill passed on from this life on February 26, 2021 at the age of 62. He was described by friends and family as a brilliant and multitalented man, and his memory will be cherished by many. There will be a visitation from 12:00 PM Thursday, until the time of the service at the church in Albany. Service Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

