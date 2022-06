TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are dead and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee Monday. Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were initially called around 10 a.m. to Wright Street, located about three blocks from the police department. When they arrived, officers found a man dead and another seriously injured.

TUSKEGEE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO