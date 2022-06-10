ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor who charged Michigan cop praised by his critics

By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE
 4 days ago
Police Shooting Michigan Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) (Cory Morse)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Black civil rights activists in April demanded that a Michigan prosecutor stand aside in the investigation of the police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya with a shot to the back of the head, claiming he was too cozy with local law enforcement.

Chris Becker’s response: This is what I was elected to do.

Becker, a Republican, filed a second-degree murder charge Thursday against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, whose fatal shot following a traffic stop on April 4 was recorded on a bystander's phone. The announcement was praised by critics who for weeks had said that Michigan's Democratic attorney general should take over.

"I was shocked, to be quite honest. I was absolutely shocked. I didn't expect that," said Cle Jackson, president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, who previously had said that an unbiased investigation by Becker's office was not possible.

“We’re thankful for Chris having that fortitude to bring the charge that we feel comfortable with. Now we’ll have to continue to fight in the courts,” Jackson said.

Schurr, 31, was released from jail Friday after appearing in court by video. Bond was set at $100,000, and a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Defense attorneys insist the officer feared for his safety when he shot Lyoya, 26, a refugee from Congo.

The courtroom benches were full of spectators, some wearing T-shirts with pro-police slogans, including #StandwithSchurr. As dozens of Schurr supporters departed, many embracing, they were met by pro-Lyoya demonstrators chanting, “Justice for Patrick!" The Schurr crowd said little. One white man tried to debate with the pro-Lyoya group but was quickly shouted down.

The practice of state prosecutors handling police shootings has become common, especially in tense, high-profile cases with diverging public opinion and perceptions that local authorities favor officers. In Minnesota, the attorney general's office won convictions against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd and Kim Potter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

Maine has long given its attorney general sole power in such cases. California requires the attorney general to investigate fatal police shootings of unarmed civilians. New York created a special unit within the attorney general’s office. Minnesota state prosecutors take cases upon request.

In Michigan, Becker could have asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to step in — an option for a prosecutor who has a conflict of interest or needs certain expertise — but he said it wasn’t necessary.

The son of a longtime local newspaper sports editor, Becker was elected Kent County prosecutor in 2016 after years as a trial lawyer in the same office.

He dismissed claims that he couldn’t fairly examine the acts of a police officer in Grand Rapids, the largest city in western Michigan with a population of roughly 200,000.

“We are our own entity,” he said Thursday. “We have a duty to enforce the law. We work a lot with them, but we don’t work for them.”

Local defense attorney Rick Zambon said earlier criticism of Becker was unfair.

“I’ve been dealing with him for 30 years,” Zambon said. “I’ve always found him to be a forthright, open-minded person. He doesn’t play politics. ... I don’t always agree with his charging decisions, but I can’t say they’re not without a lot of thought.”

Nessel, who repeatedly said she was willing to take the Lyoya case if asked, complimented the “exhaustive review” by state police and Becker’s office. Lyoya's family, too, said the second-degree murder charge fit.

Ven Johnson, a lawyer who is expected to file a lawsuit over the shooting, was scheduling media interviews this week with Lyoya's family to express anger over the pace of the investigation before Becker signaled that his decision was in.

“While the road to justice for Patrick and his family has just begun, this decision is a crucial step in the right direction,” co-counsel Ben Crump said.

After the charge was announced, protesters gathered outside City Hall and the Grand Rapids Police Department. Some weren't satisfied.

“I appreciate the second-degree murder, but to me it’s still like a slap in the face, to be honest, because I need first-degree,” said Jimmy Barwan, 25, of Grand Rapids. “Life without parole.”

Second-degree murder in Michigan can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, but offenders typically get an opportunity for parole.

“A Black man would not get any chance of parole,” Jalauna Williams, 20, of Grand Rapids, said.

Becker was asked by a reporter if he was trying to send a message to police with the murder charge.

“I'm never big on sending messages with charges,” he replied. “I'm not thinking that Kent County officers or any police officers in general thought they had a license to go out and do something like this. This is not a message. This is just based on the facts.”

White reported from Detroit. Amy Forliti in Minneapolis contributed.

Find the AP's full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

Arizona Supreme Court says anonymous juries constitutional

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state courts can keep juror identities secret, rejecting a challenge from a southern Arizona journalist who argued that the right to observe trials included access to the names of jurors who decide the fate of people charged with crimes.
3 members of Puyallup family charged in Jan. 6 insurrection

TACOMA, Wash. — Three members of a Puyallup family are facing multiple federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. Postal Service employee Kevin Cronin Sr., 51, and his two sons, 25-year-old Dylan R. Cronin and 29-year-old Kevin Cronin II, have been charged with a series of misdemeanors.
State of Washington Ordered to pay Alleged Violent Criminal $250 a day

A man charged in two separate attacks in a Seattle light rail station will receive $250 every day he does not receive mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was arrested on March 3 and then charged with second degree assault for allegedly throwing a woman down multiple flights of stairs in a light rail station in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle. Jay was also charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another woman 10 times at a bus stop the same day.
California to pay $51M over killings at veterans home

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — California officials have agreed to pay $51 million to settle lawsuits against the state stemming from a shooting at a home for veterans in Northern California where a former patient fatally shot three female mental health workers and then himself. On March 9,...
Washington State Supreme Court Decides Race Is a Factor in Policing

A state supreme court recently ruled that race plays a factor in police encounters. The Washington (State) Supreme Court ruled on a case involving someone of Asian/Pacific Islander descent who gave a false name and fled from police. The court ultimately decided that race matters in the outcome of policing and agreed with the man's lawyer that non-white individuals have reason to fear police.
White Supremacism, Washington Ties, Death Threats: What to Know About Patriot Front Arrests Near Idaho Pride Event

Anti-hate groups in Seattle and Spokane had been hearing for nearly two months that a Pride event in a northern Idaho city was likely to be targeted by far-right extremists. Police in Coeur d'Alene had heard similar buzz. So they assigned extra officers to be on duty Saturday in and around City Park, the site of the North Idaho Pride Alliance's signature annual event, according to Police Chief Lee White.
Rantz: Seattle Fire chief bans 'brown out', pretends it's a racist term

The chief of the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is banning the term "brown out" to describe unstaffed units. He implies the term is racist. According to a June 13 memo, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, chief Harold Scoggins said the SFD "will no longer use the term 'brown out' when describing department apparatus that aren't in service." The department will use the term "units unstaffed" moving forward.
Puyallup father, two sons face multiple misdemeanor charges over Jan. 6 riot

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A father and his two sons from Puyallup face six misdemeanor charges for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Kevin Cronin Sr., Kevin Cronin II and Dylan Cronin were charged in U.S. District Court in Tacoma Monday for their alleged involvement in the insurrection that left more than 100 police officers injured. At least nine people who were there died during or after the rioting.
Alleged Seattle hostage-taker cites Dem law to police: 'SPD is illegally chasing me'

A kidnapping suspect called Seattle police officers during a chase, telling them a newly passed Democratic law prevented them from pursuing him, new audio shows. Isaac Sissel called the Seattle Police Department after allegedly taking his girlfriend and her cat hostage last month to warn them they were participating in "an illegal pursuit" and were "not supposed" to chase him, according to new 911 audio obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.
Caterpillar moving its headquarters to Texas from Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar said Tuesday it is packing up its headquarters from its longtime home state of Illinois and moving to Texas. Caterpillar Inc. said that it's transferring its global base to the Dallas suburb of Irving, from Deerfield, outside Chicago.
