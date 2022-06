A bizarre image caught on CCTV footage has left Texas residents and internet sleuths scratching their heads. According to NBC 5, the photo in question was captured around 1:30 a.m. on May 21 at the Amarillo Zoo. The image appears to show the silhouette of a strange-looking figure walking alongside a chain-link fence. Though the details are hard to distinguish, the figure looks as though it had a dog-like face and the ability to move on its hind legs.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO