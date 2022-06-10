In the know: Santa Monica’s Nostalgia Bar and Lounge

Long Beach residents were given notice Monday as four F/A-18 jets were expected to conduct operations at Long Beach airport. According to a tweet from the airport, the aircraft were expected to arrive Tuesday morning before departing Wednesday morning, but times were tentative to change so residents should be aware regardless due to their "significantly louder" operation compared to traditional aircraft at LGB."Military aircraft are exempt from noise regulations, but they will be using noise abatement procedures in the Long Beach area (modified arrival and departure flight profiles and minimum use of afterburners)," a follow-up tweet said. The type of the operations was not immediately known.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO