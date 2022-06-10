ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In the know: Santa Monica’s Nostalgia Bar and Lounge

 4 days ago

For more information on Nostalgia Bar &...

San Diego favorite Grater Grilled Cheese comes to L.A.

Grater Grilled Cheese has been voted “Best Sandwich Place” in San Diego magazine Ranch & Coast’s Best Restaurants of 2022 survey. Now the gourmet grilled cheese shop has expanded with their first Los Angeles location. The KTLA Weekend Morning team had a taste from our new Hollywood...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA.com

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, June 11th, 2022

-0- Armstrong Garden Centers. It’s hot! A drought has been declared and there are water restrictions! There are useful water conservation tips on the Armstrong Garden Centers website, armstronggarden.com AND the Metropolitan Water District has its “Be Water Wise” list, which contains a list of residential and commercial water rebate programs.
LONG BEACH, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bat found inside cafe means customers need to test for rabies, California officials say

Health authorities in Los Angeles are warning people of a potential rabies exposure after a bat made its way into a Malibu restaurant. Officials from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department said in a tweet a bat was handled “by one or more individuals, including a group of children,” at Malibu Cafe in Calamigos Ranch on June 4. The agency said that anyone who may have come into contact with the bat should reach out to their doctor and ask to be evaluated for post-exposure rabies treatment.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Isla Vista move out underway with thousands of items set to be sold at a donation site through the annual GIVE event

The Isla Vista GIVE program is back to collect and sell discarded items when students move out. The sale will take place this weekend. It is expected to raise thousands of dollars for charities. The post Isla Vista move out underway with thousands of items set to be sold at a donation site through the annual GIVE event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ISLA VISTA, CA
CBS LA

Sprinkling of rain sets record at LAX after several days of sweltering heat

It may not have been much, but what little moisture fell on Los Angeles and Long Beach indeed set a record, according to the National Weather Service.Los Angeles International Airport recorded 0.01 inch Monday, tying a record for the same day in 1954. Rain also fell in coastal areas from Ventura to Long Beach.Record minimum temperatures were also noted in Orange County. Anaheim saw a low of 64 degrees, tying a record for the highest minimum temperature set for that day in 2019. The sprinkle followed several days of sweltering, above-average temperatures across Southern California. Temperatures are expected to climb again mid-week into the weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

After century of educating low-income kids, LA Catholic school closes

For generations, Catholic schools have represented a pathway to the middle class for immigrants. But thousands have closed, the latest in Boyle Heights. A feud between PIMCO founder Bill Gross and neighbors involving a large glass sculpture and the Gilligan’s Island theme song was finally settled. Maybe. This year’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

F/A-18 aircraft to conduct operations at Long Beach Airport

Long Beach residents were given notice Monday as four F/A-18 jets were expected to conduct operations at Long Beach airport. According to a tweet from the airport, the aircraft were expected to arrive Tuesday morning before departing Wednesday morning, but times were tentative to change so residents should be aware regardless due to their "significantly louder" operation compared to traditional aircraft at LGB."Military aircraft are exempt from noise regulations, but they will be using noise abatement procedures in the Long Beach area (modified arrival and departure flight profiles and minimum use of afterburners)," a follow-up tweet said. The type of the operations was not immediately known. 
LONG BEACH, CA
avdailynews.com

A third In N Out Burger In The Antelope Valley ?

In N Out Burger coming to Rosamond Ca, big buzz on social media . A new location in the Antelope Valley, the new In N Out location will be the third establishment in the AV. In-N-Out Burger coming to Rosamond, CA at Rosamond Blvd and 28th St!. As of the...
KTLA

CHP recovers $200,000 worth of stolen Lululemon leggings in O.C.

California Highway Patrol investigators intercepted a shipment of stolen Lululemon leggings worth more than $200,000 in Orange County, officials said Monday. CHP investigators assigned to a retail crime task force on June 6 found out about three large boxes with Lululemon merchandise that had been shipped from Ohio and was destined for an apartment complex […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles the worst metropolitan area for first-time homebuyers, Bankrate.com study confirms

In news that Angelenos already knew, Los Angeles is the worst metropolitan area in the country for first-time homebuyers, according to a new study.A new Bankrate study released Monday confirmed that the City of Angels is hell for anyone looking to buy their first home for a number of reasons. The study ranked the 50 largest metro areas in the country based on affordability, employment factors, housing market tightness, safety, and wellness and culture — the all the factors Bankrate.com says first-time homebuyers should consider when purchasing a home."While Los Angeles ranked 3rd best for wellness and culture, it ultimately came...
LOS ANGELES, CA

