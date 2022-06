JACKSON – It appears that the Northampton County Board of Education is leaning towards a decision to close the oldest public school in its district. However, before they do so, the board will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday) at Conway Middle School for the purpose of allowing local citizens to voice their opinion regarding the possible closure of Willis Hare Elementary School in Pendleton.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO