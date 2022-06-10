The folks that originally founded Sushi|Bar in Austin left, for reasons unbeknownst to us, and started a new concept out in the middle of nowhere (OK, it’s at the Lost Pines Resort close to Bastrop), in a hotel that feels a little like a haunted old Hill Country estate. It’s an odd backdrop for an omakase, but if anything it speaks to the more elusive, speakeasy nature of the 16-18 course dinner here. On arrival, you’ll be greeted with a welcome cocktail in a large lobby, where you can occupy the next few minutes playing shuffleboard or taking in the sights of the pine forest outside (guess they're not so lost).. Eventually, everyone gets ushered into a small private dining room with a host of chefs and a display board listing out the fish.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO