ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Via 313

By Adele Hazan
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s our list of the 19 best casual spots for a weeknight dinner in Austin. Little...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Infatuation

Little Deli & Pizzeria

Located in the vintage Crestview shopping center, Little Deli invites you to take a trip back to a simpler time. Their sandwich menu is large and full of things like muffulettas, variations of Italian subs, and numerous old school deli classics. And the pizzas are not only some of the best in town, but actually feel like they could compete with NYC-quality pies. Ask some of the regulars what their favorites are and you’ll get ten different answers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

East Austin

When people ask us where to get sushi in Austin, we usually answer with a few qualifications like, “Be ready to wait three hours” or “It’s fine, for Austin.” Thankfully now there’s Uroko, a casual, affordable sushi spot from the Kome team that we only qualify with “best handroll in the city.” Head to the Springdale General office park starting at 11am to order counter-service handrolls, then eat them in the lobby of the main co-working space. Also, on Friday and Saturday nights, they offer limited reservations for their 45-minute, 12-piece omakase.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Sushi By Scratch

The folks that originally founded Sushi|Bar in Austin left, for reasons unbeknownst to us, and started a new concept out in the middle of nowhere (OK, it’s at the Lost Pines Resort close to Bastrop), in a hotel that feels a little like a haunted old Hill Country estate. It’s an odd backdrop for an omakase, but if anything it speaks to the more elusive, speakeasy nature of the 16-18 course dinner here. On arrival, you’ll be greeted with a welcome cocktail in a large lobby, where you can occupy the next few minutes playing shuffleboard or taking in the sights of the pine forest outside (guess they're not so lost).. Eventually, everyone gets ushered into a small private dining room with a host of chefs and a display board listing out the fish.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy