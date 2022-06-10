ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Bedford’s Mayor Mitchell awards Top 10 NBHS graduates in annual “Mayor’s List”ceremony

By Michael Silvia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Jon Mitchell awarded the top 10 academically ranked seniors in New Bedford High School’s Class of 2022 today in the school’s auditorium. Today’s ceremony was the 10th annual Mayor’s List Awards, in celebration of the students’ extraordinary academic achievements. The ceremony also was an...

IN THIS ARTICLE
