New Bedford’s Mayor Mitchell awards Top 10 NBHS graduates in annual “Mayor’s List”ceremony
By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
4 days ago
Mayor Jon Mitchell awarded the top 10 academically ranked seniors in New Bedford High School’s Class of 2022 today in the school’s auditorium. Today’s ceremony was the 10th annual Mayor’s List Awards, in celebration of the students’ extraordinary academic achievements. The ceremony also was an...
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford elementary schools are getting three new principals for the next academic year, district officials announced this week. Superintendent Thomas Anderson announced on Monday that Carney Academy, Ashley and DeValles Elementary Schools will all be getting new leadership. The three new principals were introduced to...
City offices will be closed to the public on Monday, June 20, as New Bedford observes the Juneteenth holiday. This includes the public libraries. Buttonwood Park Zoo will remain open. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, specifically the date that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were...
On Friday June 10, 2022 New Bedford Creative introduced the “Art is Everywhere” grant recipients for arts and culture projects in the City of New Bedford this year. Seven compelling applicants have been selected to share $70,000 in funding to realize their vision and bring their projects to life in the city. This is the third year “Art is Everywhere,” administered by New Bedford Creative on behalf of MassDevelopment and the Barr Foundation, has supported projects that seek to define and enlarge the scope of creativity in the city.
Greater Worcester Community Foundation CEO and President Jim Ayres resigned last Friday after only five months at the helm, the nonprofit has announced. The foundation accepted Ayres resignation effective Friday, June 10, announcing the abrupt move on Monday in a statement. Ayres took over management of the organization’s $185 million...
The New Bedford Parks, Recreation & Beaches Department continues its annual tradition of the Play in the Park and Summer Eats program offering free fun activities and healthy meals for kids ages 18 and under across the city. The program will run June 24 through Aug. 26, 2021. A free nutritious lunch and a variety activities will be provided at sixteen different park locations throughout the city from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Lunch and activities will be provided Monday through Friday at Brooklawn Park, Riverside Park, Harrington Park and Hazelwood Park. Look for our new Rec & Relaxation Van which will be in parks with activities and free lunches. This initiative will help us bring meals to more sites. The Rec and Relaxation Van will visit two sites per day, Monday through Friday to serve lunches and offer new activities to the community. The schedule for the Rec and Relaxation Van can be found at nbprb.com. On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, dinner and activities will be provided at Montes Park and McCoy Rec Center.
SPRINGFIELD — Sarah Yee wanted to take her husband home to die. While noted restaurateur and businessman Andy Yee had been successfully battling cancer for four years, his health began to plummet about a month before he died in May of 2021. However, doctors at Mercy Medical Center convinced Sarah Yee that bringing her husband home may not be the best option.
The University established an official land acknowledgment statement recognizing the University’s location “on lands that are within the ancestral homelands of the Narragansett Indian Tribe,” President Christina Paxson P’19 wrote in a Today@Brown announcement May 24. The statement, created as part of the institution's five commitments...
PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Senate passed S2788 Sub A, which would exempt “advanced recycling” from the state’s solid waste laws and regulations. The legislation limits advanced recycling facilities to within a mile radius of a state facility, and includes the Central Landfill in Johnston and the Port of Providence as possible locations.
The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) is stepping up to address the problem of public urination in MBTA elevators in Boston. Perhaps there is something for officials in New Bedford to learn here. The Boston Herald reported that "The T plans to pilot a new program in mid-August, which will...
The Zeiterion Performing Arts Center is pleased to present the 25th New Bedford Folk Festival with a special line-up in honor of its silver anniversary on Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10, 2022. After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, the festival returns with the best in contemporary, Americana, traditional, blues and Celtic folk music. To celebrate this musical milestone the festival has invited folk music legend Tom Rush, folk, jazz, and pop songstress Susan Werner, cutting edge Celtic band RUNA, Grammy nominated old time and American roots fiddler Bruce Molsky and legendary fiddler Tony Trischka called”the father of modern bluegrass by the New York Times, Native Americana blues master Cary Morin, the award winning French-Canadian group Musique à bouches, singer-songwriters Cheryl Wheeler, Garnet Rogers, Catie Curtis and John Gorka described by Rolling Stone as “the preeminent male singer-songwriter of the New Folk Movement” and many more.
The New Bedford Health Department, working closely with the Bristol County Mosquito Control Project and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, is again conducting its annual monitoring program to track the potential threat from mosquitoes that could be carrying EEE or WNV. Under the program, crews place traps to collect...
Southcoast Health officials announced today that the Wound Care Center at St. Luke’s Hospital is a 2022 recipient of the Center of Distinction Award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Providence this weekend as the capital city welcomes back PVDFest. The free downtown arts festival returned on Friday after taking two years off due to the pandemic. On Saturday, the festival was back in full swing — nine outdoor stages and […]
Changes are coming to one of downtown New Bedford’s staple establishments. The Vault Music Hall & Pub, located at 791 Purchase Street, has permanently closed the music hall portion of the business, effective immediately, and has closed the pub side as well for a period of time before it will re-open with a new concept.
Need to know when there will be July 4 fireworks near you? Check our handy list to find out. After two years of Fourth of July fireworks shows in Massachusetts being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 appears to be the year that towns across the Commonwealth are celebrating Independence Day in style.
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick schools told NBC 10 News that Raymond Depot has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation. He works at the Warwick Area Career and Technical Center. No further information was immediately available.
For those hot summer days when you want to cool down, but dip in the pool or a trip to the beach isn’t for you or won’t quite do, swimming holes in and around Massachusetts may be the perfect answer. These bodies of fresh water offer a cooling...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you haven't noticed yet, it's happening. Christmas Tree Shops are getting a new name and once you enter, you'll feel like you're in a Home Goods.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MADPH) updated its masking guidance for indoor spaces on Friday, June 10. With a decrease in COVID cases, indoor masking will be optional regardless of vaccination status effective July 1. According to the MADPH, 84 percent of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated, with more...
Today’s high cost of gasoline won’t deter 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles from revving their engines this Saturday at Rocky Point as they set off on a 9- day, 2,300 mile race to Fargo, North Dakota. The 10:30 a.m. start of the 2022 Hemmings Motor...
