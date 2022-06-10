New Bedford’s Mayor Mitchell awards Top 10 NBHS graduates in annual “Mayor’s List”ceremony

The New Bedford Parks, Recreation & Beaches Department continues its annual tradition of the Play in the Park and Summer Eats program offering free fun activities and healthy meals for kids ages 18 and under across the city. The program will run June 24 through Aug. 26, 2021. A free nutritious lunch and a variety activities will be provided at sixteen different park locations throughout the city from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Lunch and activities will be provided Monday through Friday at Brooklawn Park, Riverside Park, Harrington Park and Hazelwood Park. Look for our new Rec & Relaxation Van which will be in parks with activities and free lunches. This initiative will help us bring meals to more sites. The Rec and Relaxation Van will visit two sites per day, Monday through Friday to serve lunches and offer new activities to the community. The schedule for the Rec and Relaxation Van can be found at nbprb.com. On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, dinner and activities will be provided at Montes Park and McCoy Rec Center.

