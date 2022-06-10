ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Mailbag: Matt Carpenter, Austin Wells, and going for history

By Ryan Pavich
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Hankflorida asks: I would like your scenario of how Carpenter can get more at bats other then at DH...

Pinstripe Alley

Possible Bullpen Trade Targets for the Yankees

While a lot has gone right for the Yankees this year, one area where the team could improve in both the short-term and the long-term is in the bullpen. Clay Holmes has been elite as the Yankees closer and he's the most trustworthy high-leverage bullpen arm the Yankees have while the options behind him and Michael King (who seems to have gotten back on track after a rough May) leave a lot to be desired. Chad Green is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga are still on the injured list and weren't exactly effective before hitting the shelf. As a result, lower leverage arms like Lucas Luetge, Wandy Peralta, Miguel Castro, and Ron Marinaccio have had to step up, which won't be sustainable come playoff time. After this year -- Chapman, Green, Castro, and Zack Britton are all free agents and probably won't be brought back on new deals. The good news for the Yankees is that under Matt Blake, most of the bullpen arms they've acquired from other teams like Holmes and Peralta have flourished, and the solution to the Yankees' immediate and future bullpen issues might be to trade for someone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Another week has gone by, and still the Yankees are on top of the world. New York’s dominant regular season is no early-season fluke anymore, as they’ve stayed at or near the top the entire way through a third of the season. Now comes another tough stretch for the team, with expected playoff opponents in Tampa, Toronto, and Houston all on the docket, but even a so-so performance would still have them out in front — a strong run here, and they could be cruising through the first half.
