The mountains north of Málaga were on fire during our recent visit to southern Spain, closing sections of the drive route McLaren had selected for us and causing far greater hardships for residents. Such conflagrations have become more frequent in the region, due to the hotter, drier conditions resulting from climate change. It just so happens McLaren had brought us here to preview its efforts to help offset the major contribution cars make to global warming. We were testing the orange boomerang's first regular-production hybrid, the $237,500 2023 Artura.

CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO