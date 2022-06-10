ECU baseball:

East Carolina center fielder Bryson Worrell said the key to limiting mistakes in the outfield while playing at Clark-LeClair Stadium during the postseason is to be as loud as possible.

It took one game for Texas to learn that lesson.

On Friday in the first game of the Greenville Super Regional, miscommunication among Longhorn outfielders Douglas Hodo III and Eric Kennedy led to a near collision and an Alec Makarewicz home run that bounced out of Hodo’s glove and over the fence.

The wild play kickstarted a five-run eighth inning that powered the Pirates to a 13-7 win. ECU is now just one win away from reaching the College World Series for the first time in program history.

Game 2 begins at noon on Saturday.

Pirates coach Cliff Godwin said that the score could have been flipped if Friday’s game were played at Texas. But it wasn’t. The eighth-seeded Pirates earned a series in Greenville with inspired play that has resulted in 22 wins in 23 tries.

“They allowed us to get a home run so that was pretty cool. I think that they win the game,” Godwin said of the record crowd of 5,723. “It’s a difference-maker. I keep saying this. I've coached a lot different places and there's more people, but (here) the fans are on top of you. They’re on top of you at the stadium, on top of the dugout, all the way around the outfield, it’s just a special place to be able to host a regional and a super regional because they're super loud. I mean, it’s deafening.”

The atmosphere has worked to an opposite effect for the Pirates, who answered two Texas runs in the first inning with three of their own in the bottom half. ECU (46-19) hit Texas starter Pete Hansen hard and chased him after the fourth inning in what was Hansen’s shortest outing of the season.

The Pirates scored three runs in the first and three more in the fourth to rock the Longhorns’ left-handed ace. Hansen went 4.0 innings and allowed seven hits, six runs (five earned) with one walk and three strikeouts.

Texas had expected Hansen to eat up the bulk of the game and save the bullpen in the process after he had thrown more than 100 pitches six times this season and went at least five full innings in each of his previous 15 starts.

Instead, the Longhorns were forced to use seven pitchers, six of whom were touched for at least one hit.

“We knew that guy had a good arm and throws a lot of strikes, really good fastball and great slider,” ECU’s Zach Agnos said. “He didn't walk many guys so when I was in there with two strikes I was just like, ‘Just get the barrel to the ball.’ He's a really good pitcher and we had a really good approach against him.”

ECU had five left-handed hitters in its lineup against the lefty starter, an unusual handedness quirk. Texas, meanwhile, loaded up its lineup with nine righties against the Pirates’ left-handed starter C.J. Mayhue.

Lefties Lane Hoover, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Ben Newton all had hits off Hansen.

“It's weird. There's no rhyme or reason,” Godwin said. “... I think it's probably one of the first teams in my coaching career that we've hit lefties better than righties when we have a lot of left-handed hitters.”

The Pirates will face another lefty in Game 2 on Saturday in Lucas Gordon.

After chasing Hansen, ECU pushed its lead to 7-2 when Bryson Worrell hit a solo home run to lead off the fifth against reliever Zane Morehouse. Worrell had a game-high four RBIs, while Jacob Starling hit his first home run since April 14 and finished with three RBIs.

But Texas didn’t go away.

“I mean, it was 7-2 and I didn't even feel comfortable,” Agnos said. “I felt like it was a one-run game with their offense. No lead is safe with them.”

Pirates’ starter C.J. Mayhue went back out for the sixth but left after the first two batters hit home runs. Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly hit back-to-back solo home runs to cut ECU’s lead to 7-4. It was the second homer of the game for Stehly, who also blasted a two-run shot in the first.

Melendez entered the series with a nation-high 30 home runs. The Texas first baseman saw 14 pitches in his first two at-bats against Mayhue, and both trips ended in strikeouts. Seeing Mayhue’s entire repertoire must have helped because in his third at-bat of the game Melendez got around on an inside pitch and sent it over the trees in left field.

Those homers ended Mayhue’s outing after he allowed four earned runs and five hits over 5.0 innings. He walked one batter and tied a career high in strikeouts with nine.

The Longhorns touched Carter Spivey for three earned runs, and ECU needed to turn to Agnos to work out of a jam in the eighth. He’s one of the guys that is sent to the mound when the Pirates need to find an emergency exit door. The Pirates shortstop served in that role again. He allowed an RBI groundout, but retired each of the three batters he faced to keep ECU in the lead at 8-7.

“Zach is one of our better arms when it comes to closing out innings when it's crucial,” Godwin said. “You know we have some guys that are kind of jam guys and Zach is a jam guy.”

The Pirates batted around in the eighth and put the game away with five hits and five runs in the inning. Agnos worked through a scoreless ninth and set up a clinching game for the Pirates on Saturday.

“It was truly just an awesome game,” Agnos said. “It was the most fun college baseball game I've ever played in so we're gonna need that same thing tomorrow.”